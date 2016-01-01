Dr. Roland Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Summers, MD
Overview of Dr. Roland Summers, MD
Dr. Roland Summers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Memorial Hospital
Dr. Summers works at
Dr. Summers' Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 510, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 302-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?
About Dr. Roland Summers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1952367435
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Memorial Hospital
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Summers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.