Dr. Roland Summers, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Roland Summers, MD

Dr. Roland Summers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Memorial Hospital

Dr. Summers works at MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Summers' Office Locations

    MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia
    340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 510, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roland Summers, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1952367435
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University Memorial Hospital
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Candler Hospital
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    • St. Joseph's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roland Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Summers works at MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Summers’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

