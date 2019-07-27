Dr. Roland Tam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Tam, MD
Overview of Dr. Roland Tam, MD
Dr. Roland Tam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Tam works at
Dr. Tam's Office Locations
Tam Roland F S MD2228 Liliha St Ste 409, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-7021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
"Rude" is perhaps a matter of perception. He is quite professional. And sanitary. Job well done. I am grateful. Mahalo Dr. Tam.
About Dr. Roland Tam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1942352141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tam works at
Dr. Tam has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.