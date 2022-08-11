Overview of Dr. Roland Torres, MD

Dr. Roland Torres, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine|Universidad Central del Este, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Torres works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Winter Park, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.