Dr. Roland Ugarte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Urology Associates Ltd.6525 France Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-0640
Minnesota Urology Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 650, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 270-3400
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Dr. ugarte was very persistent in finding out way my PSA kept going up. After three biopsys he found cancer cells in a very difficult area to reach in my prostate. If not for his dedication to finding the reason and his great ability as a surgeon I would not be alive today. Nothing but praises for this fine doctor.
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982653978
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ugarte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ugarte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ugarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ugarte has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ugarte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ugarte speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugarte.
