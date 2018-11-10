Overview of Dr. Roland Vega, MD

Dr. Roland Vega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Vega works at University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.