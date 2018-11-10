Dr. Roland Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Vega, MD
Overview of Dr. Roland Vega, MD
Dr. Roland Vega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Vega's Office Locations
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2100
Unitypoint Health - Meriter202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vega has the best, most reassuring way about him. He put me at completely at ease. And the surgery was beautiful (scar-wise). Sooooo happy with him.
About Dr. Roland Vega, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
