Dr. Roland Weast, MD
Dr. Roland Weast, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Weast works at
Dr. Weast's Office Locations
Premier Neurosurgical Center7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 110, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-8121
Premier Surgical North Knoxville7714 Conner Rd Ste 103, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-8121Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Premier Surgery Center6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 306-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Tennova hospital on the 4th of July weekend. It turned out that I needed my gallbladder removed. Dr Weast was on call. He took excellent care of me. He explained everything very well and it appears he did everything very well. He responded to all of my needs quickly while I was in the hospital. I had a couple of questions right after discharge and his nurse, Rhonda, replied very quickly. I received excellent discharge instructions. I would definitely recommend this doctor/surgeon.
About Dr. Roland Weast, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas
