Overview of Dr. Roland Weast, MD

Dr. Roland Weast, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Weast works at Premier Surgical North Knoxville in Powell, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.