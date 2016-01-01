Dr. Roland Winterfield Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winterfield Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Winterfield Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Roland Winterfield Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Winterfield Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Cardiovascular Physicians Sc12400 S Harlem Ave Ste 112, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-7650
-
2
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-8000
-
3
Associated Cardiovascular Phys11540 183rd Pl Ste Ne, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 923-7650
-
4
Advocate Heart Institute - 21160 S Lagrange Rd21160 S La Grange Rd, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (708) 799-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winterfield Jr?
About Dr. Roland Winterfield Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1649293044
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winterfield Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winterfield Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winterfield Jr works at
Dr. Winterfield Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winterfield Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winterfield Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winterfield Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winterfield Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winterfield Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.