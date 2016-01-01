Overview

Dr. Roland Winterfield Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Winterfield Jr works at Advocate Heart Institute in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL, Orland Park, IL and Frankfort, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.