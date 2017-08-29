Dr. Rolando Acevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Acevedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rolando Acevedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Rolando Acevedo M.d. P.A.10796 Pines Blvd Ste 106, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 435-5356
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent Doctor and Staff I have been a patient of Dr. Acevedo for many years and I will continue to be even though he is not on my current Health Plan and I am very happy to pay for his services.. He is just that good. His staff could not be more polite and accommodating. They always have a kind word, are quick on the phone and return phone calls as needed. This Doctor's Office is what a Doctor And Staff ought to be everywhere. Would give 10 Stars if I could.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245284090
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.