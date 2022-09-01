See All Neurologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Rolando Ania, MD

Neurology
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rolando Ania, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Ania works at Sage Neuroscience Specialists, Reno NV in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sage Neuroscience Specialists
    9790 Gateway Dr Ste 220, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 251-3917
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Vitamin B Deficiency
ImPACT Testing
Epilepsy
Vitamin B Deficiency
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Rolando Ania, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467682245
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolando Ania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ania has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ania works at Sage Neuroscience Specialists, Reno NV in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ania’s profile.

    Dr. Ania has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ania.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

