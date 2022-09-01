Dr. Rolando Ania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Ania, MD
Dr. Rolando Ania, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Sage Neuroscience Specialists9790 Gateway Dr Ste 220, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 251-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
We met Dr Ania Northern Sierra Nevada Medical Center after my husband had just had a couple of strokes. He was so thorough and ordered the right tests to try and get to the bottom of why this was happening to my John. If we lived in the Reno area, he would most definitely be our doctor of choice!
About Dr. Rolando Ania, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467682245
- Cleveland Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
- Epilepsy
