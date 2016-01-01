Overview

Dr. Rolando Degoma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.



Dr. Degoma works at Capital Cardiology Associates in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Pennington, NJ and Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.