Dr. Rolando Degoma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Degoma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rolando Degoma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Dr. Degoma works at
Locations
-
1
Ramon T Bobila MD3379 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 111, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 396-1644
-
2
Princeton Preventive Cardiology2 Capital Way Ste 333, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 396-6363
-
3
Princeton Preventive Cardiology1445 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 109, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 396-6363
-
4
Princeton Preventive Cardiology416 Bellevue Ave Ste 303, Trenton, NJ 08618 Directions (609) 396-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Degoma?
About Dr. Rolando Degoma, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1194724195
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch/cmdnj
- St Agnes Hospital
- Grtr Baltimore Med Center
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degoma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Degoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degoma works at
Dr. Degoma has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degoma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Degoma speaks Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Degoma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degoma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.