Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD
Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Dr. Dominguez's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Health San Antonio2829 Babcock Rd Ste 407, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominguez?
Dr Dominguez has been my child's pediatrician since he was an infant. My son is now 8 years old and actually asks for Dr Dominguez when he does not feel well. Dr Dominguez is patient, kind and thorough. I wouldn't take my son to anyone else.
About Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437218534
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.