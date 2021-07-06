See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD

Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.

Dr. Dominguez works at DR ROLAND DOMINGUEZ, MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dominguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Health San Antonio
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 407, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 614-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr Dominguez has been my child's pediatrician since he was an infant. My son is now 8 years old and actually asks for Dr Dominguez when he does not feel well. Dr Dominguez is patient, kind and thorough. I wouldn't take my son to anyone else.
    April Ackerman — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD
    About Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1437218534
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roland Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez works at DR ROLAND DOMINGUEZ, MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dominguez’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

