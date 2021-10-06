Dr. Rolando Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Rolando Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION.
Gonzalez Abreu and Fernandez MD PA7150 W 20th Ave Ste 202, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-8229
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 823-5000
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I'm a patient of DR. Rolando Gonzalez for about 25 years. I would not change him for any other doctor. He is very patient, very professional, he listens and takes the time needed to comfort his patients. Him and his assistant Jackie are like family, always polite and outgoing for special needs.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- ALMA-ATINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTION
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
