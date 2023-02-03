Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izquierdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD
Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Izquierdo's Office Locations
OrthoIllinois650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Huntley Office12519 Regency Pkwy Ste E, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 455-0800
Crystal Lake Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Ltd750 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
OrthoIllinois1550 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (815) 398-9491Tuesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Always a nice visit, very informative and a kind manner.
About Dr. Rolando Izquierdo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134138027
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
- University Hospital|University of Cincinnati Hospitals
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
