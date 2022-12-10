See All Psychiatrists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Rolando Larice, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (160)
Chesterfield, MO
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rolando Larice, MD

Dr. Rolando Larice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nordestana (UNNE).

Dr. Larice works at Rolando Larice and Associates in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rolando Larice and Associates
    140 Chesterfield Commons Rd E, Chesterfield, MO 63005
  2. 2
    Rolando Larice PC
    16216 Baxter Rd Ste 350, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 160 ratings
    Patient Ratings (160)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr. Larice is an excellent physician, who pays attential to detail and knows the pharmacological intracacies which are necessary to treat not only basic psychiatric problems but also nuanced conditions. He operates well in today's corperatized and rushed medical landscape. You will be lucky and undoubtedly glad should you end up under his care.
    Shane Smith — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Rolando Larice, MD

    Psychiatry
    41 years of experience
    English
    1356324917
    Education & Certifications

    AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
    Universidad Nordestana (UNNE)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larice works at Rolando Larice and Associates in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Larice’s profile.

    Dr. Larice has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    160 patients have reviewed Dr. Larice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

