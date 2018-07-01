Dr. Rolando Longoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Longoria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rolando Longoria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 544-0326
- 2 1387 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 544-0326
-
3
Epipg Mht Pllc1810 Murchison Dr Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-0326
-
4
El Paso Integrated Physicians Group8815 Dyer St Ste 140, El Paso, TX 79904 Directions (915) 544-0326
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Longoria is excellent. I would highly recommend him. He explains everything so well and answers every question you have to the best of his knowledge. He takes his time and is never in a rush. Very trustworthy on all decisions he makes. Been seeing him for the last 5 years
About Dr. Rolando Longoria, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1417967282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
