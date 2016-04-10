See All Podiatric Surgeons in South Ozone Park, NY
Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in South Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Melendez works at Park Health Center in South Ozone Park, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY, Corona, NY, Bellerose, NY, Jamaica, NY, Brooklyn, NY and Hampton Bays, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dr Rolando M. Melendez DPM PC
    13124 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 696-4113
    Dr Rolando M Melendez DPM PC
    9104 37th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 696-4113
    Dr Rolando M Melendez DPM PC
    10401 Roosevelt Ave, Corona, NY 11368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 696-4113
    Dr Alvaro Olayo
    3703 82nd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 696-4113
    Dr Rolando M Melendez DPM PC
    24818 Union Tpke, Bellerose, NY 11426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 696-4113
    Jamaica Podiatry
    13704 GUY R BREWER BLVD, Jamaica, NY 11434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 723-5616
    Brooklyn Podiatry
    765 NOSTRAND AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 433-4889
    Dr Rolando M Melendez Dpm PC
    9317 Roosevelt Ave Fl 1, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 424-1557
    Hampton Bays podiatry
    182 W Montauk Hwy Ste G, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 728-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Absence of Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callosities, Hereditary Painful Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gas Gangrene Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Keratosis Palmaris Et Plantaris - Clinodactyly Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Surgical Services Chevron Icon
Onychonychia - Hypoplastic Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Locals (any local)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 10, 2016
    He was very attentive and took his time to listen to my concerns. HIs staff is very friendly and helpful !
    Gustavo Galan in New York — Apr 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM
    About Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1629393350
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
