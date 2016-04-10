Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rolando Melendez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in South Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr Rolando M. Melendez DPM PC13124 Rockaway Blvd, South Ozone Park, NY 11420 Directions (347) 696-4113
Dr Rolando M Melendez DPM PC9104 37th Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (347) 696-4113
Dr Rolando M Melendez DPM PC10401 Roosevelt Ave, Corona, NY 11368 Directions (347) 696-4113
Dr Alvaro Olayo3703 82nd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (347) 696-4113
Dr Rolando M Melendez DPM PC24818 Union Tpke, Bellerose, NY 11426 Directions (347) 696-4113
Jamaica Podiatry13704 GUY R BREWER BLVD, Jamaica, NY 11434 Directions (718) 723-5616
Brooklyn Podiatry765 NOSTRAND AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Directions (718) 433-4889
Dr Rolando M Melendez Dpm PC9317 Roosevelt Ave Fl 1, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 424-1557
Hampton Bays podiatry182 W Montauk Hwy Ste G, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Directions (631) 728-4040
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
He was very attentive and took his time to listen to my concerns. HIs staff is very friendly and helpful !
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kashmiri and Spanish
- 1629393350
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Puerto Rico
