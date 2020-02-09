Dr. Rolando Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rolando Molina, MD
Dr. Rolando Molina, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
1
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
2
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
3
Homestead925 NE 30th Ter Ste 214, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 595-6200
4
Coral Gables6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 595-6200
5
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
An amazingly active, thorough, caring, knowledgeable and detail-oriented doctor, who is visibly excited about what he does and about treating his patient. I truly feel safe in his care, and have absolutely no doubts about his competence and overall good character.
About Dr. Rolando Molina, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Florida
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
