Dr. Rolando Morales, MD
Overview of Dr. Rolando Morales, MD
Dr. Rolando Morales, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 799-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Galleria Location4400 Post Oak Pkwy Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 799-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After having bariatric surgery, I lost 160 pounds. When you lose that much weight, you have lots of left over skin. Before I saw Dr. Morales, I had multiple surgeries to get rid of all of the extra skin on my arms, legs, stomach and breast. Dr. Morales did a second surgery on my legs and stomach. It turned out so much better my first surgery on these areas. Since I have been with more than one surgeon and have had multiple consultations, my reviews come from someone who has other doctors to compare him to. You can’t get a surgeon who is better. In addition to the outcomes I can visibly see on my legs and stomach, there are other things that make him the best. His price was about half of what the other surgeons would charge for the same procedures. He pays attention to every detail. He provided me with a beautiful bag with all the bandages and other things I would need after the surgery. He provided me with two after surgery body spanks. ...Not enough room to finish my review.
About Dr. Rolando Morales, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053458331
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
