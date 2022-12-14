Overview

Dr. Rolando Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.