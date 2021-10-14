Dr. Rolando Rolandelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolandelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Rolandelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Rolando Rolandelli, MD
Dr. Rolando Rolandelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Rolandelli works at
Dr. Rolandelli's Office Locations
Main Office435 South St Ste 360, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 100 Madison Ave # 88, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rolandelli is an amazing surgeon After fifteen months suffering from diverticulitis seen four different doctors plus two visits to the emergency room and antibiotics every two months I went to see dr Rolandelli After he looked at my scan he told me i needed surgery right away He removed twelve inches of my colon Spent one week in hospital Four weeks later I have never felt better Dr rolandelli and his team especially Patricia are very professional They really saved my life I can never thank enough Patricia McNamara 10 /13 /21
About Dr. Rolando Rolandelli, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457338386
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Graduate Hospital
- U Buenos Aires
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rolandelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolandelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolandelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rolandelli has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolandelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rolandelli speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolandelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolandelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolandelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolandelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.