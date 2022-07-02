Overview of Dr. Rolando Rosas, MD

Dr. Rolando Rosas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Rosas works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.