Dr. Rolando Saenz, MD

Colorectal Surgery
2.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rolando Saenz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Saenz works at San Lucas Surgical Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Lucas Surgical Associates, PA
    215 E Quincy St Bsmt B100, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 941-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr. Saenz is a top-notch surgeon who is very caring of his patients. His explanation of my condition and my options was clear and precise. I felt very comfortable putting myself in his hands, and had an excellent result from my surgery. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
    J. Kirby — Feb 09, 2021
    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316962723
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ill Carle Hospital
    Internship
    • Chicago Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolando Saenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saenz works at San Lucas Surgical Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saenz’s profile.

    Dr. Saenz has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Saenz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

