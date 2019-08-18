Dr. Rolando Toyos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toyos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando Toyos, MD
Overview of Dr. Rolando Toyos, MD
Dr. Rolando Toyos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Toyos' Office Locations
- 1 5050 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 764-1999
Dba Toyos Clinic6465 N Quail Hollow Rd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 683-7255
Toyos Clinic5740 Getwell Rd Bldg 7, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 349-0320
Toyos Clinic2204 Crestmoor Rd, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 327-4015Thursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, years ago he did both of my cataract surgeries and he and his staff could not have been better. Immediately after first surgery; I had good results, could see colors brightly and had not realized my eyes were as bad as they were. I picked the regular lens that Medicare pays for, still would pick these same lenses today.
About Dr. Rolando Toyos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962497826
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
