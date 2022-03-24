Overview

Dr. Rolando Yarritu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Yarritu works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.