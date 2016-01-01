Dr. Rolf Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolf Andersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Rolf Andersen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Locations
The Heart Group of Lghealth217 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 544-8300
Lghppennmedicine Arthritis & Rheumatology1261 Division Hwy Ste 2, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 544-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rolf Andersen, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740257088
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
