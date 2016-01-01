Overview

Dr. Rolf Andersen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Andersen works at The Heart Group of Lghealth in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Ephrata, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.