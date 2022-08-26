See All Pediatricians in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD

Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habersang's Office Locations

    1400 S Coulter St Fl 1, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 414-9800
    Icam Institute of Amarillo LLC
    1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1001, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 468-4616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Vitamin B Deficiency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Habersang is a rare gem in the medical field. He knows his stuff and cares deeply about the patient. His bedside manner is patient and kind—I only wish I had brought my son to him years ago.
    Melody Dowlearn — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346254331
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habersang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habersang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habersang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Habersang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habersang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habersang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habersang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

