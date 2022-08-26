Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habersang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD
Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habersang's Office Locations
- 1 1400 S Coulter St Fl 1, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9800
-
2
Icam Institute of Amarillo LLC1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1001, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 468-4616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habersang?
Dr. Habersang is a rare gem in the medical field. He knows his stuff and cares deeply about the patient. His bedside manner is patient and kind—I only wish I had brought my son to him years ago.
About Dr. Rolf Habersang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1346254331
Education & Certifications
- BURDWAN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habersang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habersang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habersang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Habersang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habersang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habersang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habersang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.