Dr. Rolf Morstead, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small Monroe, LA
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rolf Morstead, MD

Dr. Rolf Morstead, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Morstead works at ROLF MORSTEAD MD in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morstead's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rolf D. Morstead M.d. Apmc
    312 Grammont St Ste 301, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 324-0055
  2. 2
    1284, Monroe, LA 71210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 324-0055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glenwood Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Rolf Morstead, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053308163
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morstead works at ROLF MORSTEAD MD in Monroe, LA. View the full address on Dr. Morstead’s profile.

    Dr. Morstead has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Morstead has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morstead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

