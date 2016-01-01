See All Dermatologists in Gainesville, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Jaber works at Renewal Dermatology Med Spa in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renewal Dermatology Med Spa
    7512 GARDNER PARK DR, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 753-9860
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Carol L. Piatt MD PC
    10560 Main St Ste 415, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 753-9860
  3. 3
    Renewal dermatology /Prince William hospital
    8650 Sudley Rd Ste 310, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 753-9860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174724876
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolla Jaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaber has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

