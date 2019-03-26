See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Rollin Hu, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rollin Hu, MD

Dr. Rollin Hu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

Dr. Hu works at Kaiser Permanente 1505 Edgemont Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente 1505 Edgemont Medical Offices
    1505 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 783-4011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2019
    Dr. Hu performed my ACDF surgery last month and all I could say is that he is a great surgeon. My neck pain is completely gone and I could barely see any scar on my neck. The surgery was very successful. He is very friendly and answered all my questions and made me feel at ease since it was my first surgery and I was feeling anxious and scared. He was also very kind and patient with me. If you need ACDF surgery, I would highly recommend him.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rollin Hu, MD
    About Dr. Rollin Hu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982730362
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
