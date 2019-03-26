Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollin Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rollin Hu, MD
Dr. Rollin Hu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente 1505 Edgemont Medical Offices1505 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu performed my ACDF surgery last month and all I could say is that he is a great surgeon. My neck pain is completely gone and I could barely see any scar on my neck. The surgery was very successful. He is very friendly and answered all my questions and made me feel at ease since it was my first surgery and I was feeling anxious and scared. He was also very kind and patient with me. If you need ACDF surgery, I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rollin Hu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1982730362
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
