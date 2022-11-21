Overview

Dr. Rollington Ferguson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They completed their fellowship with Va



Dr. Ferguson works at Heart Medicine/Chest Pain Clin in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.