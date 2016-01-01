Dr. Roma Manzoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roma Manzoor, MD
Overview of Dr. Roma Manzoor, MD
Dr. Roma Manzoor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Manzoor works at
Dr. Manzoor's Office Locations
University Health Behavioral Health Lakewood Counseling300 SE 2nd St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 404-3880
Truman Medical Center-lakewood7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 Directions (816) 404-3880Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Psychiatric Consultants4240 Blue Ridge Blvd Ste 301, Kansas City, MO 64133 Directions (816) 291-4700
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roma Manzoor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Manzoor has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Borderline Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manzoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manzoor speaks Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzoor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzoor.
