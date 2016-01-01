Overview of Dr. Roma Manzoor, MD

Dr. Roma Manzoor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital and University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Manzoor works at University Health Behavioral Health Lakewood Counseling in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Borderline Personality Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.