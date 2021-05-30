Dr. Roman Alder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Alder, MD
Dr. Roman Alder, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with New Milford Hospital.
New Milford Pediatrics 4 Main Street New Milford, CT 067764 Main St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 355-9000
- New Milford Hospital
Dr. Alder is thorough and extremely patient. My twins have been under his care since they were 2 years old. I can honestly say Dr. Alder has never once made us feel rushed during the visits. He is always very thoughtful and takes time to listen and explain. His office is clean, staff are nice, and wait time has never been long. I would highly recommend Dr. Alder to any parent.
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1255355764
- NY Medical College
- Maimonides Medical Center
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Alder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alder speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.