Dr. Roman Bronfenbrener, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roman Bronfenbrener, MD is a Dermatologist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Pennsylvania Dermatology Specialists1122 Street Rd Ste 204, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 999-7546
Perelman Center3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Doctor is very professional wirh the great personality. Highly recommended!
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1134488638
- Stony Brook University Medical Center Dermatology|SUNY Stony Brook Hosp
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Bronfenbrener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bronfenbrener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bronfenbrener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bronfenbrener has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronfenbrener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bronfenbrener speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronfenbrener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronfenbrener.
