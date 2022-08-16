Dr. Roman Bukachevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukachevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Bukachevsky, MD
Dr. Roman Bukachevsky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Bukachevsky Center for Facial Rejuvenation1288 Morro St Ste 120, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 781-3800
Roman P. Bukachevsky MD Inc.295 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-5960
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had reconstructive surgery after extensive Mohs surgery. The results were outstanding. Friends can't tell where the graft is. Dr. Bukachevsky's staff reflects his personality and professionalism. I feel the staff is a very important part of any medical office and everyone was friendly, proficient, and had interpersonal skills that are just amazing.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University, College Of Pharmacy
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bukachevsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bukachevsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukachevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bukachevsky has seen patients for Tinnitus, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bukachevsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bukachevsky speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukachevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukachevsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukachevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukachevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.