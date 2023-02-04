See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (69)
Overview of Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD

Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Fajardo works at New Eyes - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fajardo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Eyes - Las Vegas
    2020 Wellness Way Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
  2. 2
    New Eyes - Green Valley
    7305 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    New Eyes
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Fajardo?

    Feb 04, 2023
    I really like Dr Fajardo. He explains all of my concerns and some I hadn’t thought of. I am looking forward to having him do cataract surgery. He has done my daughter’s cataract surgery and she is very satisfied.
    — Feb 04, 2023
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fajardo to family and friends

    Dr. Fajardo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fajardo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD.

    About Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831459486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roman Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fajardo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fajardo works at New Eyes - Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Fajardo’s profile.

    Dr. Fajardo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fajardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Fajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fajardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

