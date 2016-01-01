Dr. Roman Groisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Groisberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roman Groisberg, MD
Dr. Roman Groisberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Groisberg works at
Dr. Groisberg's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9531Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Roman Groisberg, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1235404450
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Groisberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Groisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Groisberg works at
Dr. Groisberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
