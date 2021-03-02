Dr. Roman Kesler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Kesler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roman Kesler, DO
Dr. Roman Kesler, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Kesler works at
Dr. Kesler's Office Locations
Neurology Department at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kesler since 2012. I was a complete mess at my first appointment but he was able to see past the obvious depression and look for the cause. Because he actually listened to what I described, and took it seriously, I was eventually tested, diagnosed and treated. I will always have a sleep disorder that requires treatment, but I will never have to feel that bad again.
About Dr. Roman Kesler, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Sth Al
- University FL
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesler.
