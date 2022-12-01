Overview of Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, MD

Dr. Roman Krivochenitser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Krivochenitser works at Fraser Eye in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.