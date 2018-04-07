Dr. Kutsy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman Kutsy, MD
Overview
Dr. Roman Kutsy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Perm State Medical Academy.
Dr. Kutsy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Select Specialty Hospital-panama City615 N Bonita Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (815) 630-1523
-
2
Ali J Naini PC13107 121st Way NE Ste A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-6200
-
3
Advanced Family Medicine2007 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 453-6838
-
4
Neurological Associates Of Washington1600 116th Ave NE Ste 304, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 505-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kutsy?
I am delighted to have found Dr. Kutsy. I wasn’t rushed or dismissed. We addressed all my options and what longterm expectations were realistic. I’m so happy that I ignored the other review.
About Dr. Roman Kutsy, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1245206408
Education & Certifications
- Perm State Medical Academy
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutsy works at
Dr. Kutsy speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutsy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.