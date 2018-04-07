See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Roman Kutsy, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
1.7 (11)
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roman Kutsy, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Perm State Medical Academy.

Dr. Kutsy works at Select Specialty Hospital-panama City in Panama City, FL with other offices in Kirkland, WA, Redmond, WA and Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Select Specialty Hospital-panama City
    615 N Bonita Ave, Panama City, FL 32401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 630-1523
  2. 2
    Ali J Naini PC
    13107 121st Way NE Ste A, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-6200
  3. 3
    Advanced Family Medicine
    2007 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-6838
  4. 4
    Neurological Associates Of Washington
    1600 116th Ave NE Ste 304, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 505-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Ataxia

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Roman Kutsy, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245206408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Perm State Medical Academy
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kutsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutsy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7.

