Overview of Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD

Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Columbia University Medical Center



Dr. Nowygrod works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.