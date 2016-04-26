Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowygrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD
Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Nowygrod works at
Dr. Nowygrod's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue Floor 5, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowygrod?
Dr Nowygrod covered my attending Dr Morrisey who did a procedure and then went out of town. He is brillant has a great bedside manner. I knew him when was a great attending when I was an intern at this hospital. He still is! Thank you for taking such good care of me!
About Dr. Roman Nowygrod, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1477624799
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowygrod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowygrod accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowygrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowygrod works at
Dr. Nowygrod has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowygrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowygrod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowygrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowygrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowygrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.