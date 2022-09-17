Overview of Dr. Roman Schwartsman, MD

Dr. Roman Schwartsman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartsman works at ALLIED ORTHOPAEDICS in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.