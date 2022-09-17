Dr. Roman Schwartsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Schwartsman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Mark A Spelich MD PC6590 W Norwood Dr, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-4003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have to say they don't make Dr's like Dr Schwartsman too often. He's very honest when he talks to you but never makes you feel less of a person when he states things. We all know we have bad habits that cause lots of our own health issues but he was great about offering ideas to improve the bad habits and improve a lifestyle. He went above and beyond to make sure I was getting taken care of as a patient and I will be forever thankful I made the appointment. He's such a soft spoken man and has great bedside manners. You certainly don't leave feeling like a number but you leave feeling well cared for.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Schwartsman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartsman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.