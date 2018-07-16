See All Pediatric Medical Genetics in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD

Pediatric Medical Genetics
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD

Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD is a Pediatric Medical Geneticist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Medical Genetics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Yusupov works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Genetics in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yusupov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Genetics
    1131 N 35th Ave Fl 2, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5663
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genetic Diseases
Genetic Testing
Marfan Syndrome
Genetic Diseases
Genetic Testing
Marfan Syndrome

Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 16, 2018
    Dr. Yusupev was very informative and so good with my son! I have never been so impressed with a doctor before!
    Talia in Port Saint Lucie, FL — Jul 16, 2018
    About Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD

    • Pediatric Medical Genetics
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972703676
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Dept Med &amp;amp;amp;amp; Genetics|Harvard Dept Med &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Genetics
    • Schneider Children's Hospital
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Dr. Roman Yusupov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yusupov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yusupov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yusupov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yusupov works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Genetics in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yusupov’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yusupov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yusupov.

