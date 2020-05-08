See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Roman Zabarskiy, MD

Internal Medicine
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roman Zabarskiy, MD

Dr. Roman Zabarskiy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Zabarskiy works at Real Medical Care in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zabarskiy's Office Locations

    Real Medical Care PC
    4546 BEDFORD AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11235 (718) 998-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Constipation
Bedsores
Arthritis
Constipation
Bedsores
Arthritis

Constipation Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 08, 2020
    Dr. Zabarsky is an Amazing Doctor! He just helped our 98 years old father to overcome COVID19 illness. His quick actions saved his life. We are forever Grateful!
    Galina Landres — May 08, 2020
    About Dr. Roman Zabarskiy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Russian
    • 1871674960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
