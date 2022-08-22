Overview of Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO

Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Zolotoy works at West Michigan Pain in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.