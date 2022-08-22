Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolotoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO
Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Dr. Zolotoy's Office Locations
West Michigan Pain4024 Park East Ct SE Ste D, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 259-4129
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hes the best,!
About Dr. Roman Zolotoy, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831486950
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zolotoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zolotoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolotoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zolotoy has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zolotoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolotoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolotoy.
