Dr. Roman Zuckerman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roman Zuckerman, DO
Dr. Roman Zuckerman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations
Valley Medical Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 306, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 389-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zuckerman is like the old fashioned doctor. He is thorough, compassionate, explains everything that he is doing and why. He reviews the test results and explains them making sure you understand his findings. He takes his time with you and doesn’t rush the visit. He confers with your other doctors to coordinate your care. Ever visit was a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Roman Zuckerman, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Russian
- 1639563927
Dr. Zuckerman speaks Russian.
