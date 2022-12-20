Dr. Shehzadi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romana Shehzadi, MD
Dr. Romana Shehzadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Gastro Health - Kirkland11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- St. Anne Hospital
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Dr. Shehzadi does not need 5-star reviews. I've had my colonoscopy and esophagogastroduodenoscopy done under general anesthesia today. It was perfect. The entire team was terrific. I fell asleep and woke up as if nothing had even happened. Everyone on the team took extra care of me to make sure I get the best service possible. Thank you!
About Dr. Romana Shehzadi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
