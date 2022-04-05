Dr. Demarco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romano Demarco, MD
Overview of Dr. Romano Demarco, MD
Dr. Romano Demarco, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Indiana University School of Medicine - Urology|Indiana University School of Medicine -Surgery
Dr. Demarco works at
Dr. Demarco's Office Locations
Halifax Urology Center311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 480, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
UF Health Pediatric Urology - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr # 4, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions
UF Health Pediatric Specialties - Tallahassee2390 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Demarco did our 17 month old sons communicating hydrocele repair as well as a circumcision revision. He was attentive, kind, understanding, and best of all knowledgeable and professional. We honestly couldn’t be happier with working with him. One of my most important people in my life being operated on and he made me feel like he really cared about the health of my son. If there’s anything surgery to be done to your baby urology wise, this is your guy.
About Dr. Romano Demarco, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1093802134
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Demarco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarco works at
Dr. Demarco has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.