Dr. Romas Kirvaitis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Kirvaitis works at Sun State Cardiology in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.