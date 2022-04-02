Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrod III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Oakdale Community Hospital.
Dr. Sherrod III works at
Locations
Transformative Health Center13013 Justice Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 590-8011Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakdale Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
WONDERFUL is just an understatement. He needs practice in the Ferriday area and I will travel there for care. I recommend his care to anyone!!!!!!!
About Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184658999
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrod III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrod III accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrod III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherrod III works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrod III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrod III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrod III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrod III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.