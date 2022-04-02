See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Oakdale Community Hospital.

Dr. Sherrod III works at Transformative Health Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transformative Health Center
    13013 Justice Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 590-8011
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oakdale Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2022
    WONDERFUL is just an understatement. He needs practice in the Ferriday area and I will travel there for care. I recommend his care to anyone!!!!!!!
    Samantha ONeal — Apr 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD
    About Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184658999
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rome Sherrod III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrod III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherrod III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherrod III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherrod III works at Transformative Health Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sherrod III’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrod III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrod III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrod III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrod III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

