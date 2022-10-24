Overview of Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD

Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cuenca Faculty Of Med Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Velastegui works at REV Vascular Inc in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.