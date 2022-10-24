Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velastegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD
Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cuenca Faculty Of Med Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Velastegui works at
Dr. Velastegui's Office Locations
Capital Nephrology6620 Coyle Ave Ste 414, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 966-0320
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage

Ratings & Reviews

Dr. is the most professional caring doctor who actually foundmy remedyafter years of other doctors misdiagnosing me.
About Dr. Romel Velastegui, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457301608
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cuenca Faculty Of Med Sciences
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velastegui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velastegui accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velastegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velastegui works at
Dr. Velastegui has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velastegui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velastegui speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Velastegui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velastegui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velastegui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velastegui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.